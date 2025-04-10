First Foundation Advisors Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 393,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

