First Foundation Advisors Has $3.76 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 644,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

