First Foundation Advisors Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.