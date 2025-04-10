First Foundation Advisors Has $6.65 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.