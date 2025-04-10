First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 3.7 %

CSGP opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

