First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $384.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

