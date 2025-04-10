First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $218.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.99.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

