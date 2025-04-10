First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,315 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $581.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.