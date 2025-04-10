First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

