First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,969 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,955,000 after acquiring an additional 413,797 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

