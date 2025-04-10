First Foundation Advisors Sells 24,969 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,969 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.