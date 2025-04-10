First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

FFWM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 1,069,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,470. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $381.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.