First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

