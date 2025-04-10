First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 15,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

