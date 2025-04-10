First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 35,676 shares.The stock last traded at $121.15 and had previously closed at $127.07.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $984.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

