First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 35,676 shares.The stock last traded at $121.15 and had previously closed at $127.07.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $984.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
