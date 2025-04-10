Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flex were worth $55,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after acquiring an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after buying an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after buying an additional 361,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,598,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,607,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

