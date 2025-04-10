FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 55,286 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $22.33.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $587.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

