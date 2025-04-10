Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

