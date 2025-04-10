Fmr LLC Acquires 503,969 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503,969 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $467,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.