Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $418,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vale by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vale by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,713,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Vale stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

