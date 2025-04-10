Fmr LLC Has $519.17 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $519,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $292.78 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $230.39 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.18 and its 200-day moving average is $352.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

