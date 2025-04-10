Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,372 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $445,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRD opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.31.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

