Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138,646 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $441,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

