Fmr LLC Sells 89,628 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89,628 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $440,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

