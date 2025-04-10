Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $20,408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ford Motor Stock Up 8.9 %

F stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

