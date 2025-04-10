Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 163,378,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,652,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

