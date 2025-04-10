Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $20.59. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fox Factory shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 66,350 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 102.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 8,164.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 148,925 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

