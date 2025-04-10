Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,108 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

