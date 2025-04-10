Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 51,544 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

