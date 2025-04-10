Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qualys by 1,386.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,937,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,119.70. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 9.1 %

Qualys stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.