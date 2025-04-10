Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

