Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.