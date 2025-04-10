Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

