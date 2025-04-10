Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 19,860 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

