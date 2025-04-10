Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 90.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 274,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 121,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.12. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.