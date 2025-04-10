Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 107,331 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of KB opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KB. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

