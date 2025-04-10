Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 47,453 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

