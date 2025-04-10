Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 1,874 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 4,369 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $156,803.41.

On Friday, February 28th, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,115 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,917,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

