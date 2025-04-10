FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.82.
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
