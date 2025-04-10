FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $144.27.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

