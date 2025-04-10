FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $11.67 on Thursday, reaching $260.53. 16,539,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,088,644. The company has a market capitalization of $838.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $323.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

