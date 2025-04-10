FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

