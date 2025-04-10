FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

