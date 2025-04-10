FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $262.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

