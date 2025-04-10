FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,749,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 521,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 73,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

