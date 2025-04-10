FY2025 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Reduced by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.