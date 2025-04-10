Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.29. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 46,300 shares changing hands.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

