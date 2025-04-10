Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $401.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $488.00 to $401.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Shares of IT traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

