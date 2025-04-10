GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3,315.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $94,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion and a PE ratio of 58.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

