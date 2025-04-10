GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.